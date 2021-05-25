John Blong browsed a rack of clothing before thumbing through some old records Saturday at Badass Beers, Beats and Bargains in Moscow.
The Pullman resident had been downtown with his wife and their infant daughter before deciding to extend their excursion on the sunny afternoon.
He was enjoying the event in the parking lot of the Moscow Brewing Company, even though he hadn’t yet decided if he was going to buy anything, he said.
“There’s some good stuff here,” Blong said.
Blong and his family are exactly the kind of people the organizer of the event, Mike Kammeyer, was hoping would attend. He purposely scheduled it to start right after the Moscow Farmers Market, held a few blocks away, and hopes to repeat it, perhaps once a month.
“We’re just trying to have and do something (nice) for Moscow because it’s been so sad for so long,” said Kammeyer, of Moscow.
Kammeyer’s concept appealed to Tony Brown, of the Vagabound Soundtrack, a vendor who came from the Spokane area to participate.
Part of what he likes about his business is the character the garments have, he said, as he unrolled the sleeves of his pale blue shirt to show places where holes had been mended.
That damage tells a story, perhaps of a husband, who worked hard enough that the shirt tore, and a wife who would repair it for him, Brown said.
“A lot of this stuff is one-off, so you’re not going to go downtown and see someone wearing the same things you’re wearing,” he said.
He also likes how he helps people repurpose things that might otherwise be tossed. If a quilt has just one 12-inch square in decent condition, he will keep it because that’s enough fabric to make a pillow, Brown said.
“I rescue a lot of things,” he said.
Like Brown, Kammeyer, a former owner of a skateboard shop, is able to spot value in goods other people overlook.
“It’s fun to go to a thrift store and find something that’s worth more than you paid for it,” said Kammeyer, who is in the early stages of turning that hobby into a business.
The concept for the venture took shape in the months when he was home during the pandemic with his daughter, helping her complete school work online and grieving the death of his mother, who died from COVID-19.
He found himself going through his numerous collections, thinking of ways to unlock their value.
He’s a fan of the Pendleton brand and has started sewing scraps of Pendleton blankets onto jeans jackets he sells.
Some of his inventory includes shirts with graphics and logos of Chicago Bulls megastar Michael Jordan, clothing from his childhood he found going through his mother’s house.
“I should keep them, but I’m not,” he said. “I just hope they go to the right person.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.