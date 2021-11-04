Whitman County reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new hospitalization on Wednesday.
There have been 5,929 cases, 79 deaths and 220 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Latah County. The latest cases include one person under age 18, three people between the ages 18-29, one person in their 30s and two people in their 50s.
There have been 4,268 confirmed cases, 305 probable cases and 36 deaths to COVID-19.