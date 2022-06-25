Health officials on the Palouse have reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two weeks, and the actual number may be larger.
With at-home tests becoming more prevalent, many people who come down with the virus don’t bother to get an official test. And the results of at-home tests aren’t allowed to be part of the official reporting of cases.
The Daily News didn’t have its weekly COVID-19 report last Saturday because of temporary staffing issues. Since the last full statistical report June 11, Latah County has added 58 new cases and Whitman County has added approximately 127 cases.
No COVID-19 deaths have been reported on the Palouse since early March.