Whitman County added 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to an update from Whitman County Public Health.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were recorded in the county. There have been 5,695 cases, 65 deaths and 203 hospitalizations related to the virus since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 17 new cases and one new death in Latah County Wednesday. The latest cases include six people younger than 18, six people between ages 18 and 29, two people in their 30s, two people in their 40s and one person in their 50s.
There have been 4,048 confirmed cases, 263 probable cases and 29 deaths related to the virus in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.