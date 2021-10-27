Whitman County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional hospitalizations on Tuesday.
There have been 5,854 confirmed cases, 216 hospitalizations and 74 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began.
Of the total deaths among Whitman County residents, 15 occurred this month.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 19 new cases in Latah County since Monday. The latest cases include two people younger than 18, six people between ages 18-29, six people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 70s.
There have been 4,203 confirmed cases, 293 probable cases and 33 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic started.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded on the Palouse since Monday.