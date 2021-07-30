Eleven new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday on the Palouse.
In Whitman County, six new cases bring the total number to 4,467 since the pandemic began. No new deaths or hospitalizations related to the virus have been reported since Wednesday.
The total number of deaths since the pandemic started is 52. Hospitalizations remain at 133.
Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Latah County. Two of the patients are between ages 18-29, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s and the other is in their 60s.
There have been a total of 3,095 confirmed cases, 168 probable cases and 12 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.
Nez Perce County reported 20 new cases Thursday.