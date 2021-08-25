Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county jurisdiction Tuesday, including 11 in Latah County, pushing its in-county total to 3,515.
New cases included one person younger than 18, a man between the ages of 18 and 29, three women and a man in their 30s, a man in his 40s, three women in their 50s and one woman in her 70s. The health district reported 3,244 people in the county have recovered from the virus and 16 have died since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health reported 24 new cases Tuesday, which brings its total to 4,701. According to the health agency’s website, 142 people in the county have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 54 have died.
No new deaths were reported in either county.