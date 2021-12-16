Local health agencies reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Wednesday on the Palouse.
Whitman County reported seven new cases. There have been a total of 6,192 cases, 231 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported two new cases Wednesday in Latah County.
These cases include one person between ages 5-12 and one person in their 60s.
There have been 4,475 confirmed cases, 331 probable cases and 41 deaths in Latah County since the beginning of the pandemic.