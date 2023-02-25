The path to spiritual awareness, purpose on my own terms

Editor’s note: The Daily News is partnering with SpokaneFAVS to provide content for Faith Matters, with the goal of creating a regular series of columns in the weekend Slice of Life section about faith and its intersection with culture and our communities. SpokaneFAVS calls itself an “online gathering place for nonsectarian coverage of faith and values news from the region.” Learn more at SpokaneFAVS.com.

Because I write about faith, people often ask me what religion I am.

Sometimes I stumble over my answer. I admit I worry what people will think when I say, “I’m a Buddhist.”

