A new sign illustrating the physics at work on the playground will be installed near the entrance of Moscow’s Mountain View Park thanks to the work of third graders at Palouse Prairie Charter School.
Teacher David Schneider said the project uses the familiar activities of play as a vehicle for teaching children about physics. After working for a semester on the sign to ensure accuracy, Schneider and his students presented their sign to Moscow’s Parks and Recreation Commission on Thursday, where they received approval to install the sign near Mountain View Park’s playground area.
“It was great to have our students show up to a Parks and Rec commission meeting and kind of understand how the city works and present their proposal,” said David Schott, assistant director of Parks and Recreation in Moscow. “They did a fantastic job. Of course the Parks and Rec commission approved their proposal and so it was great to see.”
Schneider said the sign includes pictures and diagrams, illustrated by his students, that show how forces like friction and gravity make the activities involved in play possible.
The end result, Schneider said, was a sign that explains Newton’s Laws in language that a third grader would understand. Schneider said teaching physics in this way allows students to directly engage the content with enthusiasm and preserves sincere interest by turning learning into a process of discovery.
“When it comes to teaching kids, especially at the younger ages, the more you can relate things to their experiences, their age, the greater chance they have of learning it,” Schneider said. “I haven’t met a kid yet that doesn’t like to play.”
Palouse Prairie Executive Director Jeneille Branen said the project was part of the school’s “expeditionary learning” teaching strategy which seeks to create compelling lessons by having students directly engage the material. She said this instructional approach emphasizes student achievement, mastery of knowledge and yielding high-quality work that illustrates the students have absorbed the material. The sign was the result of a full semester of research and physical work, Branen said.
“I really wanted to make sure that when we had our writing, it was accurate and also in a third grade language,” she said. “So it’s not to the level that a university student would understand the physics principles, but definitely something that hopefully second and third (graders) and obviously older students would.”
Schott said the sign will be installed some time this summer and cost of the project will be split between the school and the city. Palouse Prairie will pay for the materials and city workers will install it. The sign will be more durable than the wood and paper mock-up student presented to commissioners, Schott said, but the children’s hand-drawn illustrations will be preserved in the final piece.
Schneider said they have already raised $920 of their $1,500 goal to fund the project. Those whowish to donate to the cause can contact Schneider directly at dschneider@palouseprairieschool.org.
