Sacred Heart Parish in Pullman enjoyed a “Bike to Church Weekend” last week to promote biking by parishioners in the community. Twelve people participated despite temperatures in the low 50s. Pastor Steve Dublinski of Sacred Heart blessed the bikers and their wheels at the parish’s two newly installed bike racks. This photo was submitted by William Engels.
Reader photo of the day
The power of prayer and pedaling
