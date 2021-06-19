The power of prayer and pedaling

Sacred Heart Parish in Pullman enjoyed a “Bike to Church Weekend” last week to promote biking by parishioners in the community. Twelve people participated despite temperatures in the low 50s. Pastor Steve Dublinski of Sacred Heart blessed the bikers and their wheels at the parish’s two newly installed bike racks. This photo was submitted by William Engels.

