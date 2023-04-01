The pros, cons of freeze-drying food

Freeze-drying foods at home has grown in popularity, especially with new appliances hitting the market. Freeze-drying can extend food’s shelf life, make it more lightweight than dehydrated food, and help food better maintain its color and shape. However, there are some things to know before investing in this equipment.
In the freeze-drying process, trays of food are placed in the freeze-dryer and frozen at temperatures of around -30 degrees Fahrenheit to -50 degrees Fahrenheit. Your home freezer is usually about 0 degrees Fahrenheit, but a freeze-dryer uses much lower temperatures. Next, a vacuum pump pulls all air out of the chamber as the food trays are slightly heated.
The ice in the food is converted from a solid to a vapor and removed by the vacuum, resulting in a water reduction of as much as 98%. This process differs from food dehydration, as dehydrators only use heat to remove moisture from the food slowly. If done properly, freeze-dried food can safely be stored for many years in your pantry.
Freeze-drying is generally safe as long as the food was prepared and freeze-dried properly. Make sure the freezing process was done quickly, the vacuum process worked, and the equipment has not malfunctioned. Prerefrigerated or frozen foods can help the freeze-drying process occur rapidly and ensure food safety. Food must be freeze-dried properly to prevent microorganisms, including Clostridium botulinum, from growing. Food should be crisp and breakable when the process is complete.
Freeze-drying will not kill bacteria or other harmful microorganisms, so food that needs cooking, such as meat, poultry, seafood or eggs must be cooked to the proper internal temperature before freeze-drying or consuming.
Food that has been freeze-dried properly can be stored in your pantry in zip-top bags, food storage containers or canning jars for several months. Using oxygen absorbers can further prolong the shelf-life and quality of the food. Many people also vacuum-pack the food, and this can increase the shelf life to two or three years.
For best quality, store freeze-dried, packaged food in a cool, dry and dark place such as your pantry or cupboard.
Although there are many benefits to freeze-drying food, there are also some disadvantages. Freeze-dryers are very expensive, ranging from $2,000 to more than $10,000.
According to Utah State University, additional expenses include food storage containers, oxidizer packets that can only be used once, vacuum pump oil that costs about $20 per gallon, and the increased cost of electricity, reported to equal around $20 to$30 per month.
The appliance is also very large, weighing about 250 pounds. The appliance must sit on a countertop so the ice melt can drain into the tubing and a container below it. There also needs to be enough ventilation to allow the appliance to dissipate heat. The vacuum pump is very noisy and comparable to a vacuum cleaner.
Compared to dehydrating food, freeze-drying typically takes much longer: around 20 to 40 hours. Foods that are dense or high in sugar will take between 48 to 52 hours to completely freeze-dry. A small freeze-dryer can only dry 4 to 7 pounds of food, while a larger unit can dry up to 16 pounds. The machine also requires a three-hour defrost before another batch can be processed, so it is not a rapid food preservation method.
If you are thinking about purchasing a freeze-dryer, there are many pros and cons to take into consideration.
Smith is an assistant professor and statewide consumer food specialist for Washington State University. She can be reached at food.safety@wsu.edu. If you have a food safety question you would like to see in this column, send your question to us at food.safety@wsu.edu.