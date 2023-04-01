The pros, cons of freeze-drying food

Stephanie Smith

Freeze-drying foods at home has grown in popularity, especially with new appliances hitting the market. Freeze-drying can extend food’s shelf life, make it more lightweight than dehydrated food, and help food better maintain its color and shape. However, there are some things to know before investing in this equipment.

In the freeze-drying process, trays of food are placed in the freeze-dryer and frozen at temperatures of around -30 degrees Fahrenheit to -50 degrees Fahrenheit. Your home freezer is usually about 0 degrees Fahrenheit, but a freeze-dryer uses much lower temperatures. Next, a vacuum pump pulls all air out of the chamber as the food trays are slightly heated.

The ice in the food is converted from a solid to a vapor and removed by the vacuum, resulting in a water reduction of as much as 98%. This process differs from food dehydration, as dehydrators only use heat to remove moisture from the food slowly. If done properly, freeze-dried food can safely be stored for many years in your pantry.

