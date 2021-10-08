The realization that man is a very mutable creature

Katherine and I recently hosted a dear friend from south of the border. Eight wonderful days filled with Mexican meals, Spanish lessons and Pilar sharing insights gleaned from her travels abroad.
She related sadly how her countrymen — many of whom are undocumented — always had to take backbreaking jobs that Anglos wouldn’t, worked long hours for terrible pay, and were often cheated of their meager wages by bosses dangling the threat of the dreaded INS over their heads.
Always present was a good friend (and Trump supporter) who kindly sought to soothe her sorrow, stating that he shared her sadness and outrage at such injustices. After she left for Montana, I asked my chum how he could sympathize with migrants’ plight while voting for a political party that has consistently opposed immigration reform.
I was told it was because they were breaking the law. I then reminded him of his lifelong fascination with the mobsters he grew up around and how lawbreaking was their way of life
It was then I realized how everything is interconnected. My pal, you see, also believes that might makes right. The laying waste of indigenous cultures is somehow OK since white men brought roads, schools and flush toilets.
Underlying all was an assumption that man is, “by nature” aggressive, hostile and competitive. To believe otherwise, would be to make a mockery of any social order where enormous disparities in wealth and opportunities exist and a ruling class maintains that “nature” dictates there’ll always be the poor and the rich.
For most of my adult life I have been suspicious of those who talk overly much about human nature.
Many argue that man is a brutal beast. This view has a pedigree going back in English conservative tradition to Thomas Hobbes the 17th century thinker who held that life, without the restraints of law, was “nasty, brutish and short.” This grim view finds currency in the more recent writings of Robert Ardrey (“The Naked Ape”).
What these men saw was a one-against-all struggle for survival which promoted a climate of fear, in turn resulting in laws that protected the “haves” from the ravages of the “have-nots.” In any land where such views prevail, prisons abound.
There is no shortage of “evidence” to support their claim. In America today, if our bloated lifestyle requires the oppression and suffering of others, those are just “bad breaks” and part of the “nature of things.” Everyone wants a bigger slice of what is perceived as a shrinking pie.
And yet, anthropologists such as Margaret Mead and Riane Eisler provide voluminous evidence of human societies where cooperation rather than competition hold sway. This view, too, has a long history, going back to the French philosopher Rousseau for whom natural man was a helpful, good natured sort until the idea of private property came along to muck things up.
Since empirical “evidence” points in two opposite directions, I decided long ago that all talk about some immutable human nature was pointless. This left a clear recognition that generic man must be a very mutable creature and that whatever legacy of instincts may remain can readily be overpowered by the lessons life teaches — for good or for bad.
By the age of 30, I had pretty much decided on one thing — adhering to the shabby, indefensible ethics embraced by prevailing, American culture was no longer possible. I chose to go it alone and see what living free of all that claptrap might look like. I jettisoned “original sin” and “human nature” and owned my choices.
I thought hard about the lyrics from the Bob Dylan song, “Absolutely Sweet Marie”: “To live outside the law you must be honest.”
The journey starts with being brutally honest with oneself.
Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” got it right: “to thine own self be true and it must follow, as the night the day, thou canst not then be false to any man.”
A difficult path and one guaranteed to earn as many enemies as friends.
I take heart from the words of Nietzsche: “The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.”
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.