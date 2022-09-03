The science behind why your dogs likes a good lick

Powell

It’s no secret dogs like to lick a lot. Why is the behavior so common and why do they reach across species to lick humans, cats and other animals in the household?

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first. Licking is instinctual, probably right up there with a suckling response in all mammals. Recent studies have shown that the behavior also is tied to canine neurophysiology.

When dogs lick (and likely other mammals, too) their brains release endorphins. That term is being used more and more each day, but I’d bet few out there know what this class of chemicals is. Most just know it means something good, and we should get more if we can, like when folks runlong distances.

