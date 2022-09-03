The science behind why your dogs likes a good lick

It’s no secret dogs like to lick a lot. Why is the behavior so common and why do they reach across species to lick humans, cats and other animals in the household?
Let’s get the obvious out of the way first. Licking is instinctual, probably right up there with a suckling response in all mammals. Recent studies have shown that the behavior also is tied to canine neurophysiology.
When dogs lick (and likely other mammals, too) their brains release endorphins. That term is being used more and more each day, but I’d bet few out there know what this class of chemicals is. Most just know it means something good, and we should get more if we can, like when folks runlong distances.
Endorphins are a group of hormones released in the brain and the nervous system that have a number of physiological functions. Interestingly, among the things they do is they activate the body’s opioid receptors on individual cells and they cause an analgesic orpainkilling effect.
For my fear-of-painkiller averse friends out there, yes, you naturally have opioid receptors on some of your cells even though you have never taken a prescription opiate. Thank the deity of your choice you do have them as your body also produces opioid substances that are necessary for regulating our systems that regulate pain, reward-seeking and our addictive behaviors.
Natural opioid receptors (there are five types we know of) on our cells bind naturally occurring internal chemicals such as enkephalins, endorphins, endomorphins, dynorphins and nociception/orphanin. We make them. We use them. And we benefitfrom them.
We can also augment this class of hormones with external opioids like heroin, morphineand fentanyl.
Before sharpening the pitchforks and lighting off the torches, I lost my only sister to an opioid overdose.
This column is written for informational purposes, not to persuade anyone to do anything but keep themselves and their pets healthy with the assistance of licensedprofessionals.
The feel-good chemical release of endorphins is not the only reason dogs lick us and other animals and things. They also do it to show affection, communicate, groom themselves, relieve itches where they can’t scratch and explore the unfamiliar. They also lick to both solicit and provide attention and, of course, to taste things.
When pups are born, mom licks them to clean and stimulate them. Soon after, she times licking to stimulate going potty at regular intervals. Before domestication, pre-pubertal puppies licked the faces and paws of returning elders to first off show submissiveness. At the same time, the licking allowed them to gather information on where they’d been and what they’d eaten.
Being gorge feeders, wild canines returning to a pack area may vomit when stimulated by all the licking.
That’s a good thing since pups will pounce on the vomitus and eat it themselves. As gross as it seems, think of the vomitus sort of like human baby foods. It’s one reason why, when your pooch pukes, they will most times turn right around and begin consumingit again.
Finally, like humans, licking can increase our sense of smell significantly. For us, we don’t really lick things like a dog anymore than we drink like a dog. Humans mouth things, usually swallowing them.
Think of wine or liquor tastings. People take sips and move a lot of air over it and their tongue before swallowing or spitting. In between sips, the pros cleanse their palates and sinuses with water.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.