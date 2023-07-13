In helping facilitate one of Idaho’s few food science camps last year, William Tai knew the program was something special when he tasted his student’s pizzas made from scratch.

The University of Idaho hosted its second STEM food science summer camp, or “Pizza-ology,” which ended Wednesday. The program brought in 18 high school students from around Idaho to learn all things food.

Tai, camp director and doctoral candidate for STEM education at UI, said “Pizza-ology” began last year as a master’s non-thesis project created by former UI student Belinda Sell.

