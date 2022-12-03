The gift-giving holidays are right around the corner, and here at the Latah County Library District, we can’t think of better gifts to give than a good book.

While checking out a book from your local library is always a wonderful option, there is nothing like tearing into your very own book selected especially for you by someone who cares. We know how difficult it is to pair the right book with its reader. Luckily, the staff at the Moscow Public Library are here to offer some perfect picks.

Chris (director): “The Hawthorne and Horowitz Mystery Series” by Anthony Horowitz. Chris recommends this four book series for readers in search of an intricate literary mystery. It’s a quirky series full of twists and turns.

