With the fall semester rapidly approaching and COVID-19 infection rates in the region showing no signs of slowing, local universities are having to rethink how they will deliver music instruction in the fall.
Because collegiate athletics have been largely suspended for the fall, marching bands in particular have had to radically shift plans for fall instruction.
When Washington State University announced in July it would move instruction online for the semester, Director of Athletic Bands Troy Bennefield said they had to scrap plans for more socially distant rehearsals. He said those plans shifted again when the Pac-12 Conference suspended its fall athletic season.
Now, he said, the plan is to host more virtual performances, though he admits the production process can be tedious.
“They’re going to videotape themselves playing, put that in our dropbox, and then we’ve got the software that will put all that together,” Bennefield said. “It takes about 20 to 30 hours of production to get like a five-minute tune but we’ll put all that together and try to see how creative we can be.”
Bennefield said live, online rehearsals would be done in smaller groups and led staff, drum majors and section leaders. He said other sectors of WSU’s music school, including concert bands, jazz bands and choirs, are planning to host virtual performances as well.
At the University of Idaho, which has committed to delivering face-to-face classes in the fall, officials with its Lionel Hampton School of Music say they are preparing to do just that — with many caveats.
Vanessa Sielert, the school’s director, said they are planning to allow for 15 feet of spacing between performers — meaning choirs, concert bands and wind ensembles will not be possible in their traditional format. She said classrooms in music school facilities have been cleared of furniture to maximize rehearsal space and vinyl barriers have been installed to separate performers.
“We’re going to have one choir and they’re going to be at 15 foot spacing in the (Kibbie Dome) in the stands, wearing choir masks,” Sielert said, explaining the choir masks have a little extra room in the face to allow for singing. “We’ve gotten these choir masks for every music student because oftentimes, music students need to sing as a part of their classes.”
Sielert said the school has even purchased special covers that can be stretched over the openings of some wind instruments. She said these bell covers are intended to stop aerosolized particles that may carry the virus into the air.
Even with such precautions, UI Director of Athletic Bands Spencer Martin said it’s just not worth the risk. Martin said his goal is for marching band to be the safest class on campus. To that end, he decided their fall performances would not include wind instruments, saying “we’re not going to risk any aerosol whatsoever.”
Martin said the UI has been generous in supplying all the protective equipment the band will need but he feels it is unlikely they will return to business as usual any time this fall.
“The university gave us all of the gear, the slit-masks and the bell covers, so that when we feel that we can start adding that stuff, we’re ready to go,” Martin said. “But I just thought early on why even mess with it? All the studies haven’t even come out yet — why push it? We can still have a phenomenal experience.”
Martin said rehearsals will be staggered and offered three times a week rather than the program’s usual daily practice sessions. He said classes will be conducted in the stands of the Kibbie Dome with students spaced six feet apart at all times.
In lieu of a horn section, Martin has made all of his students drummers. He said when students show up for rehearsal, they will be given a bucket containing a hat with a visor, hand sanitizer and facemasks as well as drumsticks and music. The bucket itself will double as a drum, he said. He said he’s also added a rock band to the line-up.
While he was not specific about what performances might look like, he noted it is not the first time the UI has put on an unorthodox show focused on percussion. Past marching bands drummed on recycling bins, metal folding chairs and other items and the school’s annual Dancers, Drummers, Dreamers performance commonly brings in nonmusical items for their percussive potential.
“It’s really nothing new for us — I’m excited to see what the students come up with personally,” he said. “We’re eventually, obviously going to transition back to normal playing — I don’t know if it’ll be (in) the fall. I’m just a drummer, I’m no scientist.”
