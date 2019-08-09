A handful of community members attended Pullman’s annual tour Thursday and, in the process, learned a little more about the city and what makes it tick.
The tour started at City Hall, and attendees spent more than four hours visiting city departments to hear from administrators and employees about the responsibilities of each.
While there were some curious Pullman residents present, City Administrator Adam Lincoln said many of the attendees were new city employees. He said the annual tours are an effective tool for acquainting new residents and city employees with some of the key components that keep Pullman functioning smoothly.
“One of the big problems that cities face is the silos that are created between all the different departments,” Lincoln said. “Having tours like this helps to break down some of those silos — not only in seeing facilities, but also getting to interact with people that they don’t normally see on a day-to-day basis.”
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said inviting the public into city spaces like the police department adds a layer of transparency to city business and serves an important role in outreach. He said it’s important that people be acquainted with those who police their streets — in part, so they understand that police officers are also members of the community.
“We’re given a lot of power, and with that power we have to earn the trust of the public — this is part of how we do that,” Jenkins said.
Director of Library Services Joanna Bailey said these kinds of tours are especially important to departments like hers that are constantly changing and offering new services. Libraries are continually reinventing themselves, Bailey said, and the Neill Public Library in Pullman is no exception.
She said many residents may not be aware of the kinds of resources that are available to them through membership with their local library — which now includes access to numerous online tools. She said possessors of a library card can now access troves of rentable ebooks, language classes and even receive instruction in subjects like business, photography or technology — all online.
For her department and many others, Bailey said these city tours provide a point of contact between residents and the services that were designed with them in mind.
“This is an amazing, behind-the-scenes opportunity to see how city services work,” Bailey said. “For people who really want to know, ‘hey, how does city government work, where are the nuts and bolts, what are the other details that I don’t know;’ that’s exactly why this is so important.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.