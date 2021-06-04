‘The sky’s the limit’

High school senior Monica Dhingra started learning to play the piano when she was 5 years old, but according to her father, Amit, she showed she had a flair for music and performance even earlier in her life.
“My wife and I were part of a musical troupe, we went to Tri-Cities with a group from Pullman to go sing — this was all Bollywood music because we are from India,” Amit said. “Once the whole thing was over, everybody starts pointing to the stage and they said, ‘Who’s that little girl up there?’ and there she is holding the microphone and telling the person to hit the keys on the synthesizer for a pre-programmed song — and she belts out a perfect song.”
Monica, who graduates from Pullman Christian School this weekend, said she has plans to attend Texas A&M in the fall to study what she describes as her “two main interests,” — psychology and music. She has since picked up guitar through an elective program at her school and enjoys playing contemporary pop-style music — most recently she said she’s trying to learn songs from a new album called “Ashlyn” by the artist Ashe.
Monica said she, Amit and her mother, Deepika Minhas, moved to Pullman when she was about 2. Amit said because Monica was born with severe food allergies, they were concerned it would be difficult for her to attend school or have a normal social life. He said finding a safe, caring community like the one they found in Pullman — and a school like PCS — was like “divine intervention.”
Monica said she feels fortunate to grow up in a place with such tightly-knit community bonds and to attend a school where she feels close with instructors and fellow students. She said she’s played on the school’s basketball team, which helped her learn skills related to leadership and teamwork, but a major highlight of her experience has been the school’s annual trip to a national park.
Every year after finals, she said, the entire high school loads into vans and goes on a four- to nine-day road trip to visit national parks. She said this year’s visit to Yosemite was her favorite.
“We went up to the ‘diving board’ right next to Half Dome — the group that I went up with, they were just super encouraging,” she said. “We had to encourage ourselves a lot, because it was a really strenuous hike, especially going uphill, but by the time we reached our destination, it was breathtaking.”
The small family plans to move to Texas together this summer — Amit has agreed to head the horticulture department at Texas A&M — but they said they hope to find a community similar to Pullman in their new home and the visits they’ve made have been encouraging.
PCS teacher and athletic director Jamie Gleason in addition to being a “supremely intelligent” and diligent student, Monica is quick witted and friendly to everyone she meets. Wherever her future takes her, Gleason said he expects Monica will flourish.
“She’s already done a whole bunch of advanced placement and college prep stuff, so she’s going to college ahead of the game,” he said. “I would expect her to continue to soar academically. I mean really, the sky’s the limit. I think that she’ll be excellent at whatever she puts her mind to.”
CLASS OF 2021 HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENTS
A look at high school commencement ceremonies scheduled for Saturday on the Palouse.
Pullman Christian School
Where: Living Faith Fellowship sanctuary - 1035 S Grand Ave, Pullman
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Graduates: 6
Notes: Masks required; no guest limit
Pullman High School
Where: Hobbs Field, Pullman High School
When: 5 p.m., Saturday
Graduates: 185
Notes: Masks, social distancing required; four guests per graduate
Potlatch High School
Where: Potlatch Jr. - Sr. High School Gymnasium
When: 10 a.m., Saturday
Graduates: 25
Notes: Masks, social distancing encouraged; no guest limit
Colfax High School
Where: Colfax Football Stadium
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Graduates: 45
Notes: Masks, social distancing required; 10 guests per graduate
Gar-Pal High School
Where: Garfield-Palouse High Gymnasium
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Graduates: 22
Notes: Masks, social distancing required; 10 guests per graduate
Colton High School
Where: Colton High School Gymnasium
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Graduates: 11
Notes: Masks, social distancing required; 15 per graduate