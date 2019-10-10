The Disability Action Center NW will present the film “The Weight of Water” by Michael Brown at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
The film tells the story of a blind man, balancing the fear of drowning with a powerful desire to be free, who kayaks the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.
Buddy Levy, local author and clinical professor in creative writing at Washington State University, will present the film and lead a question-and-answer session following the film
Admission is $10 and proceeds benefit Disability Action Center NW.
The film is sponsored by Northwest River Supplies.