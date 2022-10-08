There are hidden library collections on the UI campus

With well more than a million physical items, the University of Idaho Library has the largest physical collection of any library in the state. This fact may not surprise those who know that the University of Idaho is the state’s oldest institution of higher education, thus having had many, many years to build a comprehensive and unique library collection. However, it is likely less known that the university also has a handful of small, specialized libraries scattered throughout the campus. These hidden gems are not only available to all students, faculty, and staff but also to members of the public.

To begin, the Gary Strong Curriculum Center, located in the College of Education building, provides access to textbooks and other educational materials adopted by the Idaho State Board of Education for use in K-12 public schools. Not only do future teachers have access to more than 18,000 items, but current teachers, parents, and homeschooling families routinely make use of the collection. In addition, the GSCC focuses on procuring award-winning and diverse children’s and young adult titles that emphasize inclusivity and diverse cultures, including a Native American Voices section that features work by Native American authors.

Tucked away in the Administration Building, the Asian Studies Collection boasts more than 1,500 books, journals and DVDs. Describing the collection, Jeff Kyong-McClain, Idaho Asia Institute Director said, “The Idaho Asia Institute’s Asian Studies Collection features books about Chinese and Japanese language and literature, and is designed to support the growth of Asian Studies at the UI, in particular in the field of language education.” Beyond language materials, the collection also features works on Asian politics, economics, philosophy and traditional health practices.

