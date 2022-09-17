There are plenty of resources to help you celebrate our U.S. Constitution

Earlier this month I read with interest about the national plebiscite in Chile to determine whether or not to approve a new political convention, drafted by Chili’s Constitutional Convention in 2020 (it was rejected). I’m always a bit Constitution-minded in September, because the 17th is the annual celebration of America’s Constitution and Citizenship Day, commemorating the signing of the United States Constitution back in 1787. For the past several years I have hosted The Constitution Out Loud, a public round-robin reading of the document and its amendments, in the Washington State University Terrell Library Atrium (well, except for 2020 when we read it over Zoom, of course). This year we read it on Friday the 16th (or will have read it, since I’m typing this before it has happened). In addition, I have an asynchronous option as well — a copy of the annotated Constitution is available at the Terrell Library through the end of next week for readers to read and mark what they have read so someone else can continue it. Copies of the Constitution are also available for anyone interested, at least until I run out.
Reading the Constitution and its amendments is interesting. Some of it is totally obsolete and mired in detail, and some of it is seemingly ripped from the headlines. Like virtually all academic libraries and many public libraries the WSU Libraries has many books about the Constitution, how it was written (including the influence of Native American ways of thinking), how it’s been interpreted and reinterpreted and how it has failed so many people over the years, including women, Native Americans, African Americans and others. But the Constitution isn’t a static document; it’s a living document. Over the past 235 years it has been amended, starting with the Bill of Rights, and has become more inclusive. My friend, Ben Calabretta, is the interim director of WSU’s Center for Civic Engagement, and after last year’s reading he tweeted something that really resonated with me: “I read the Constitution today. It’s not a perfect document, but I appreciate that we do have a way to change it through amendments. Forming a more perfect union will always be a work in progress.”
I’d like to share some resources about Constitution Day that may be of interest to students, teachers, homeschoolers and those of us who engage in lifelong learning. I’ll start with the official site for Constitution Day (constitutionday.com) which has some basic resources, but other sites have a lot more information and are more education focused.