There’s never been a $600 million pretzel like this one

BOISE — It’s been nearly 65 years since the whiz kids at Ford Motor Co. unveiled one of the biggest commercial miscues of the 20th century.
The Edsel was supposed to take America by storm. As the first new brand launched by any of the Big Three automakers since the Great Depression, it was billed as something different, something unlike any vehicle that had come before.
“You can recognize its classic vertical grille and the elegant sweep of its flight deck a block away,” said one breathless company ad. “And the instant you do, you know there’s never been a car like the Edsel.”
Ford invested $400 million in the venture — equal to about $4 billion today. It expanded production capacity, signed up nearly 1,200 new dealers and launched a months-long nationwide advertising campaign.
The problem was, consumers never actually got to see the car until its official launch date, on Sept. 4, 1957. And when they did, they didn’t like it.
“It was just a blah car,” noted a 2007 Washington Post story entitled “The Flop Heard Round the World.”
That “classic vertical grille” Ford was so proud of? Others described it as a “horse collar” or a “toilet seat.” Time magazine said it “resembled an Oldsmobile sucking a lemon.”
Naming the car after Henry Ford’s son was another bad decision. “Edsel” didn’t exactly evoke a sense of style and grandeur. Consumers thought it rhymed with “pretzel.”
Ford suspended production of the car in 1959, two years after it was introduced. The company lost $250 million on the deal and created a lasting case study in how not to launch a new product.
Given the similarities between how tax policy is crafted at the Idaho Legislature and the way the Edsel was developed, lawmakers may want to bone up on that history. They certainly seem to be following a parallel path.
Misreading consumer sentiment, for example, was a major reason for the Edsel’s downfall. People wanted something sporty and compact, yet Ford rolled out another big beast of a car. In hindsight, analysts said, it was “the wrong car at the wrong time.”
The same could be said of the record $600 million tax cut lawmakers approved earlier this session. With constituents demanding relief from soaring property taxes and grocery bills, the Legislature hands them a $75 tax credit and a half-percent income tax cut.
Granted, those tax dollars improve a homeowner’s bottom line the same as property tax relief. But tax cuts, like new cars, are all about sex appeal; selling someone a nag when they really want a thoroughbred isn’t going to make them happy, even if both horses circle the same track.
Ford’s decision to keep the Edsel hidden from public view backfired as well. The secrecy surrounding the car likely kept the company from realizing what a loser it had until it was too late.
In the same way, major tax policy here tends to be treated like a trade secret. Details regarding proposed changes are withheld not only from the public, but from lawmakers themselves. Most don’t know the specifics until a bill is introduced. By that point, it’s a fait accompli, a straight up-or-down vote. There’s little opportunity for a general discussion of alternatives or priorities.
That was apparent during the House and Senate floor debates on the $600 million tax cut. At least half a dozen Republicans said it wasn’t their first choice.
No one actually said “this is just a blah tax cut,” but that was the general reaction. It wasn’t what they wanted, it wasn’t what their constituents were asking for, it wasn’t property tax or grocery tax relief. But they weren’t given a chance to advance those options, so they voted for the tax cut in front of them. It was the only car in the lot.
Ultimately, Ford and the Idaho Legislature invested hundreds of millions of dollars in products that had little evidence of consumer demand.
That didn’t work out so well for Ford. Whether it pays off for the Legislature remains to be seen. People may have a different reaction once they get their tax returns this spring, when instead of a $75 tax rebate they get a check equal to 12% of their 2020 taxes.
At this point, though, it looks like the wrong policy at the wrong time.
Which leads to a remarkable possibility: If lawmakers fail to address property tax or grocery tax relief this session, the largest tax cut in Idaho history may end up being the biggest political failure of the session. It could be the $600 million flop heard round the state.
