Once a month, the Moscow Ukulele Sing-Along gathers in the back room of Hunga Dunga Brewing Company to enjoy a drink or two and to play together.

Wednesday, the group nearly filled the back room of the Moscow brewerywith roughly 30 ukulele players, a bassist and a kazoo player. Shelly Gilmore, the founder of the monthly meetups, said it is always a fun time to get them all together and enjoy the music.

The idea to start the group came to Gilmore after she saw a video of other ukulele players in a bar singing along to the same song. She wanted to replicate it in Moscow. Gilmore said she picked up the ukulele as something different to add to her day and has been playing for almost 15 years.

