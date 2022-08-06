There’s science behind your cat’s litter

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

Cat owners know there is a wide variety of litter brands and types in the marketplace.

Go with the cheapest, and the owner could be cleaning up litter on floors and carpets. The mess may not be only tracked, dry litter. It may include urine-caused muddy footprints that have dried. Dried bentonite clay is tough to remove from some surfaces.

Mining of bentonite clay has become more expensive than in the past. It wasn’t until the 1940s that Edward Lowe found that dried and granulated bentonite clay could, to some degree, trap and hold moisture and odors. Lowe made a fortune with his branded “kitty litter.”

