‘They’reworksof art’

Pamela Duran poses for a portrait amongst a portion of her doll collection inside her Palouse home.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Pamela Duran has been collecting dolls for nearly 33 years and today in Palouse she is putting a select few on display for everyone to enjoy.

The last time Duran and her husband, Nelson Duran, displayed the dolls was for Valentine’s Day in 2011. The Durans live in Palouse and own Bank Left Gallery and Bistro, where the dolls will be back in public view for the one-day exhibit, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, at their business on Bridge Street.

Duran began collecting the dolls several years after she was married while the couple looked for a gift for her mother, also a doll collector. These dolls, Duran said, are not toys. Part of the fun of collecting them has been learning the history and seeing where modern designers go with their dolls.

