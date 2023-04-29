Pamela Duran has been collecting dolls for nearly 33 years and today in Palouse she is putting a select few on display for everyone to enjoy.
The last time Duran and her husband, Nelson Duran, displayed the dolls was for Valentine’s Day in 2011. The Durans live in Palouse and own Bank Left Gallery and Bistro, where the dolls will be back in public view for the one-day exhibit, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, at their business on Bridge Street.
Duran began collecting the dolls several years after she was married while the couple looked for a gift for her mother, also a doll collector. These dolls, Duran said, are not toys. Part of the fun of collecting them has been learning the history and seeing where modern designers go with their dolls.
“I just get fascinated and I think they’re beautiful,” Duran said. “They’re works of art.”
Duran said she has lost count of how many dolls she has and many are used around the house as decorations. While some may find them unsettling, Duran said she doesn’t see the dolls that way.
Her collection ranges from antique French fashion dolls to dolls by artisans like Emile Jumeau and Eugene Barroise, both French designers and dolls by Annette Himstedt, a modern German dollmaker.
The French fashion dolls can date as far back as the 1830s and were made to display in shop windows to sell dresses.
Shops, Duran said, would order a few of the dolls and then would make miniature versions of the dress styles so people could see them before they ordered and it was prepared for them. These dolls are now considered rare and some can be found with their original dresses.
Duran’s doll collection include a pennywood doll, which is an old and simple doll. They were not expensive but are still an important piece of doll history.
Duran said she was excited to bring the exhibit back and to show off the dolls she loves.
“It’s like an art collection to me,” Duran said. “This is an art exhibit. They are being shown as art forms.”
Admission to the exhibit is $10 at the door. About 40 dolls will be featured, many with information about the doll’s history for attendees to read. The Bank Left Gallery and Bistro is at 100 S. Bridge St. The gallery also will have the works of Palouse photographer Jim Trivelpiece on display.
Another Palouse business, Open Eye Antiques and Swale, will have sales in conjunction with the gallery exhibit for those interested in visiting Palouse, Duran said.