The relatively moderate weather of early January is expected to come to an abrupt end today as snow, wind and single-digit temperatures return to the area this weekend and into early next week, the National Weather Service reported Thursday.
Miranda Cote, a meteorologist with the weather station in Spokane, said the storms moving in today will bring increasing rain and snow throughout the region with the precipitation turning to mostly snow by tonight. Lewiston can expect snow today, although it’s likely to turn to rain later on.
The snow will be more significant in the higher elevations, Cote said, with 1 to 2 inches in Moscow and Pullman and 4 to 8 inches on the Camas Prairie and the Clearwater River basin. There could be more than a foot of snow in the mountains and wind gusts of 15 to 30 mph throughout the region.
“We’ve been mild and dry and now winter’s come back,” Cote said.
An Arctic front will move into the area from the northeast on Saturday that will bring more scattered snow showers and blowing snow. Another 4 to 8 inches could land in the mountains, 2 to 5 inches on the Camas Prairie and Clearwater area and 1 to 3 inches of snow on the Palouse.
Winds could gust up to 20 to 30 mph, Cote said.
As the area begins to dry out Saturday night and Sunday the temperatures will start to drop. Highs will likely be in the 30s during the day Saturday but plunge into single digits overnight and into Sunday morning.
“It’s going to get brutal,” Cote said.
The first part of the week highs will be in the 20s and the lows remain in single digits and below zero in places such as Lowell, Winchester and Kamiah.
“It starts to moderate the later part of next week with highs in the 40s in the Lewiston area by Thursday,” Cote said. “So the early- to mid-part of next week will be the coldest and moderating but still below normal.”
He noted that the normal high for Lewiston this time of year is 44 degrees with a low around 31 degrees.