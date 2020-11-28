A third Latah County COVID-19 death was reported Friday, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
The agency offered no further information regarding the most recent fatality.
It was the second COVID-19 death in the county since Wednesday.
Twenty new cases were reported in the county Friday, increasing the total to 1,679, of which 1,601 are confirmed cases and 78 are probable cases. Of the total cases, 1,017 people recovered.
The 20 new cases include one girl younger than 5 years old, one boy in the 13-17 age range, three people 18-29, three people in their 30s, one man in his 40s, four people in their 50s, five people in their 60s and two people in their 70s.
Whitman County Public Health released no new COVID-19 data Thursday and Friday.