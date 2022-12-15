Third in the world

Mike Piekarski, second from right, of Pullman, placed third in the world Friday at the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation World Championship No Gi competition in Anaheim, Calif. Piekarski, a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at V7 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, competed in the Black Belt Master 2 Middleweight division. He is a physical therapist for Pullman Regional Hospital.

