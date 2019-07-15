Sunny skies greeted hundreds as they flocked to Troy’s City Park Saturday to attend Troy Old Timers’ Days.
Organized by the local Lions Club, the annual community celebration featured live music, a car show, friendly basketball and volleyball competitions, as well as a raffle and silent auction.
Attendees with an appetite were treated to a pancake breakfast in the morning and bison burgers in the afternoon.
“It has something for all ages, like it’s really fun to see the older people but then they have lots of fun stuff for the little kids, too — the games and races — and they’ve got the logger’s competition going on,” said longtime Troy resident Miriam Leman, in attendance with her five children. “It gives us a sense of, ‘This is us; we’re Troy.’ ”
While she grew up in Troy, Leman said her first time attending Troy Old Timers’ Day was as an adult. She said it has been a fixture in her summer calendar for the past few years. Her younger brother, Ray Seegmiller, is a regular performer for the event — singing songs meant to elicit a laugh. As she spoke, he strummed his way through an acoustic rendition of satirist Tom Lehrer’s gleefully twisted 1959 classic “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park.”
“I think he’s really hoping not to be invited back,” Leman laughed.
Organizers agreed the diverse offering of activities and entertainment are major draws for the event, though many believe the chance to win a $1,000 custom rifle was one of the top attractions. Troy Lions Club Second Vice President Logan Larson said the rifle raffle has only been going on for the past five years or so and it’s not a huge money-maker, but it has become a signature component of the annual celebration.
Originally from Potlatch, Larson said much like his hometown, hunting is built into the culture of the Troy community and is a fitting reflection of its people. He noted the winner of a separate raffle would come away with the opportunity to hunt a bison.
“It’s a hunting community — a lot of people just shoot for target practice — it’s just fun and a lot of people do it and I think (the rifle raffle) really speaks to the community itself,” Larson said. “A thousand dollars, that can put you into a really nice rifle, then you don’t have to have much money come out of your pocket to even put on more (improvements).”
Mabel Vogt, who led a local contingent of the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers for an hour of music, said the rural gathering was the perfect audience for her group’s rustic tunes, as well as a rare and welcome opportunity to play outside. She said these kinds of community celebrations have become increasingly critical for building community in an age where people interact in person less and less.
“People shop in different places now and we don’t have a central gathering place — even those social clubs that people used to belong to aren’t as big anymore,” Vogt said. “This is kind of the one day of the year you actually see all your neighbors and family community members.”
