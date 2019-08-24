Not so long ago, I refused to consider audiobooks as “real” books. I love to read, let’s get that out of the way, but I rarely considered anything other than print format to include in my literary repertoire.
It took me a long while to even dip my toes into e-books, but audiobooks continued to stay out of the question. It wasn’t until I became the branch manager at the Juliaetta Community Library that I even gave those chunky cases containing books on disc a second glance. It was almost a year into my new job that I was forced to listen (gasp) to an audiobook because the book I wanted to read wasn’t available in print.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I never judged anyone negatively for checking out audiobooks, but I just knew they weren’t for me. I was addicted to the printed word and I just couldn’t change my habits — that is, until I was forced to.
Now, we have to consider the irony here. For 10 years, I worked at a job that for the last four years that I worked there, I commuted more than an hour and half per day. I stuck it out listening to the radio, having no idea that a much better way to spend that time would have been to listen to books.
Boy, do I wish that I would have figured that out a lot earlier. After being forced to listen to my first audiobook, I can’t stop. I look forward to getting my new book almost every week and being read to in the car. The irony now is, of course, that I only commute 15 minutes each way to work, but that still gives me plenty of time to get some reading in.
Working at a library has definitely opened my eyes to new and exciting options available (for free) for my reading pleasure. I hear the excuse all the time that people just don’t have the time to read anymore.
A great solution is to give those books on disc or in a downloadable format a try in your car stereo. You will not only get a book in, but the time will pass really quickly.
A lot of library patrons stop in to grab a few audiobooks before a big road trip, and I have done the same. There is no fiddling with stations or deciding which music CD to listen to. Before I know it, I am at my destination and I have another book finished and under my belt. The library has a huge selection of audiobooks to choose from.
Don’t have a stereo or CD player? No problem. The Latah County Library District also has Playaways. These handy books offer an audio experience contained in its own little device. No batteries or discs needed. Just pop in a set of head phones and listen away. If you prefer downloading audiobooks to your smartphone, try our OverDrive collection.
Now remember me telling you it took me a while to get into e-books as well? I did get into e-books before my foray into audio and shhhh, don’t tell anyone, but I choose them now over printed books as well. I got my first e-reader a while ago, but now I prefer to read books on my smartphone.
And silly me, didn’t I go about it the hard way with e-books too? I spent about 3 years buying books to read on my e-reader before I found out that the library has them for free to check out. It’s like I had my head in a hole when it came to my selection of reading materials.
Not sure where to start with e-books? That’s OK; stop by one of our seven friendly library branches and ask. I must also be clear, I love all books: printed, audio or e-book. But changing my preference from only one type of media to three, has opened up many new experiences and allowed me to get tons more reading done.
Call me a nerd, but that is a great bonus in my book (pun intended). Don’t be like me, if audiobooks or e-books haven’t crossed your path yet, make it happen. They just might be worth a try.
Erin Davis is the Juliaetta Library branch manager.