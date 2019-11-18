Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8:15 a.m. — Building and Grounds meeting — Kelly Harkins, facilities engineering consultant
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
Robert Edwin Lloyd Park discussion
1:15 p.m. — Adult Misdemeanor Probation bi-monthly meeting
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, ColfaxNew/old business (10:15 a.m.)
Resolution/clerk’s fee schedule Resolution/2020-2021 Equal Employment Opportunity Plan
Reappointment/citizens’ commission for elected officials’ salaries
Reappointment/Whitman County Rural Library Board of Trustees
Reappointment/Noxious Weed Control Board
Greater Columbia Behavioral Health 2020 budget/resolution
Resolution/Repp Quarry crushing project (11 a.m.)
Resolution/Union Center crushing project
Notice/call for bids for Repp Quarry and Union Center Quarry crushing projects
Resolution/vacating a portion of Jim Davis Road
Resolution/vacating a portion of Gene Nelson Road
Letter/funding commitment for port’s CERB project (Port of Wilma Roads)
Convene/Board of Health (1-1:30 p.m.)
Health officer update
Environmental health update
HIPAA update
Administrative update
Resolution/2020 Public Health and Environmental Health fees
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Moscow Chamber of Commerce annual report
Consider authorizing staff to issue a request for proposals for enterprise resource planning software and the funds for such purchase will be appropriated in the city’s open budget process in accordance with the attached memo from the city supervisor.
Sustainability updaten Strategic planning update
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Tuesday
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
4:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
An ordinance fixing the amount of the tax levy for 2019 for collection in 2020 to raise revenue to meet estimated expenditures and establishing the special levy to meet general obligation bond debt service obligations.
An ordinance fixing the amount of the emergency medical services tax levy for 2019 for collection in 2020 to raise revenue to meet estimated EMS expenditures.
Discussions on legislative agenda, Associated Students of Washington State University joint meeting and maintenance/nuisance topics.
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
7:15 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Moscow Middle School music room, 1410 E. D St.
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9:30 a.m. — Noxious Weed Control bi-monthly meeting at the Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205
10 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting
UNIONTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION BOARD
4:30 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Public Hearings
A conditional-use permit application by Thomas and Ann O’Malley for a private chapel at 1031 Clanton Lane in Harvard in the Agriculture Forest Zone.
A request by F.D. and Chery Coleman for a variance 25-foot setback in lieu of 60 feet from the centerline of the public right of way at 1131 Howell Road in Troy in the Agriculture Forest Zone.
Findings of fact and conclusions of law on the variance request.
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Conduct simultaneous public hearings to review and recommend action on a proposal to amend the Comprehensive Plan Map designation from Industrial to High Density Residential and revise the zoning classification from I1 Light Industrial to R3 Medium Density Residential Multi-Family Residential for a parcel of land approximately 25.6 acres in size located 1,000 feet southwest of the intersection of North Grand Avenue and Albion Drive (Quasi-judicial proceedings).
Thursday
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m., University of Idaho Facilities Services Center, Jack’s Creek Meeting Room
WSU FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., FSHN building, Room T101
Presentation by Deputy Title IX Coordinator, Associate Vice President & Dean of Students Jill Creighton.