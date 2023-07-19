The Latah County prosecutor argues the law does not allow Bryan Kohberger to partially waive his statutory right to a speedy trial in response to a recent order from the Latah County district judge.

Last week, District Judge John Judge ordered a stay of Bryan Kohberger’s speedy trial “clock” as the suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case prepares to potentially contest his grand jury indictment.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits a trial scheduled for Oct. 2 to Nov. 12.

