As many as 17,000 residences were without power Tuesday afternoon in various areas of the Palouse.
The outages, which began shortly after 5 p.m., were in Moscow and smaller towns such as Garfield, Palouse, Potlatch, Viola, Troy, Deary, Bovill, Elk River, Kendrick, Juliaetta and others, according to Avista’s online outage map.
In downtown Moscow, traffic lights stopped working and buildings went dark when the outage began. Power was restored to most of the city at approximately 7 p.m.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, 332 Avista customers still were without power on the eastern edge of Moscow.
An Avista spokesman said the exact cause of the outage was still under investigation as of 8 p.m., but redundancies in the electrical system allowed Avista to restore power to most customers.
No outage-related emergencies were reported as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and 911 dispatchers.