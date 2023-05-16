Three candidates have filed to run for mayor of Pullman, after the Whitman County auditor’s office opened its filing period Monday.
Hundreds of local seats in Whitman County have opened up for election this year. Candidate filing for multiple positions will run through Friday, and must be submitted online through the auditor’s office. Some have already begun their races, filing to become the mayor, a council member or other positions.
Before the filing period opened, Councilor Francis Benjamin was the only candidate who’d announced his run for Pullman mayor. Councilor Eileen Macoll and retired Pullman teacher Deb McNeil filed their candidacies for the position Monday, according to the auditor’s office.
The seat has opened up as longtime Mayor Glenn Johnson announced he will not be seeking re-election. Johnson has held his mayoral position since 2004.
Pullman Councilor Becky Dueben filed for re-election, and Eric Fejeran filed his candidacy to become a Ward 6 Pullman councilor.
In other towns, Colfax Mayor James Retzer, Colton Mayor Jerry Weber, St. John Mayor Mike Webb and Tekoa Mayor Roy Schulz announced they are running for re-election.
In Colfax, Crystn Guenthner has filed for the Ward 5 council seat and Thomas Huntwork has filed for the Ward 7 position.
In Colton, Sam Keller filed for the Ward 3 position and Dorothy Sharp for Ward 4.
Haleigh Varney has filed for re-election on the Farmington City Council.
A. Evans filed for candidacy to become a Ward 1 Oakesdale Councilmember.
Valerie Bryan has filed for the Ward 2 council seat in Rosalia.
In St. John, Lydia Smith filed for the Ward 1 council seat and Denny Hinds filed for the Ward 2 position.
In Tekoa, David Tyssz and Mike Hale have filed for re-election on the council. Doub Art has filed for the Ward 3 council seat, Brad Chandler has filed for the Ward 3 position and Lydia Fletcher has filed for the Ward 7 seat.