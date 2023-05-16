Three candidates have filed to run for mayor of Pullman, after the Whitman County auditor’s office opened its filing period Monday.

Hundreds of local seats in Whitman County have opened up for election this year. Candidate filing for multiple positions will run through Friday, and must be submitted online through the auditor’s office. Some have already begun their races, filing to become the mayor, a council member or other positions.

Before the filing period opened, Councilor Francis Benjamin was the only candidate who’d announced his run for Pullman mayor. Councilor Eileen Macoll and retired Pullman teacher Deb McNeil filed their candidacies for the position Monday, according to the auditor’s office.

