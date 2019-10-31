KENDRICK — There’s a three-way race for two four-year seats on the Kendrick City Council this year.
Incumbents Denise Behler and Paul Rush are running for reelection. Rush is seeking a second term in office, while Behler hopes to retain the seat she was appointed to three months ago.
They’ll be joined on the ballot by massage therapist and artist Carol Bradford, who has never run for political office before.
Behler, 60, manages the Hillbilly Bar and Grill. She grew up in Lewiston and Cottonwood, and has lived in Kendrick for about six years.
“I’m pretty much down-to-earth and not a big spender,” she said. “But if something is broke, we need to fix it.”
Behler accepted an appointment to the city council because she was curious how the city operated. She’s still learning about that, but enjoys the process.
“The major thing we’re trying to get done is the (wastewater treatment) lagoons,” she said. “We’ve been working with the government on that. That’s the biggest thing that needs to get done.”
Rush, 71, moved to the area in 1980. He has an education degree from Northern Illinois University near Chicago, where he grew up. He taught high school for a time and sold real estate. After moving to Idaho, he worked as a carpenter and did remodeling. He also owns a small apartment and commercial building in Kendrick.
Rush said he doesn’t see any major challenges for Kendrick on the near horizon, although the town continues to try to meet federal mandates for its water and wastewater systems.
“It seems like they keep coming up with reasons why we need to do this or that,” he said. “That’s the biggest challenge we face.”
Bradford, 73, grew up in Minnesota and moved to Idaho more than 30 years ago. She’s lived in Kendrick for the past 23 years.
“I’d like to see Kendrick prosper, and would like to have a hand in which direction in goes,” she said.
Bradford has an undergraduate degree in English and art from Grinnell College in Iowa, as well as a master’s in fine arts from the University of Idaho. She worked in the newspaper industry for a number of years, and now works part time at her own massage therapy business.
“I work hard and know how to keep a budget,” she said.
If elected, she said one of her main goals would be to find ways to keep the city pool operating. She’d also like to explore alternative energy options for the city, to augment what it’s already doing.
“It seems like there are always problems with the pool,” Bradford said. “It feels like if people don’t step up, we’re going to lose it, which would be horrible.”
Bradford said voters should give her the nod because “I have the best interests of Kendrick in mind. I’m honest, ethical and work hard, and don’t play favorites.”
In other races, Zach Voglewede was the only candidate to file for a two-year seat on the council, while Tony Shipman and write-in candidate Patricia Appel filed for mayor.
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.