The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation recently awarded $6,000 in the form of three education scholarships to hospital employees and students Hannah Kasperick, Anya Kinyanjui and Cindy Snell, to be used this spring.
Hannah Kasperick and Anya Kinyanjui each received the Pullman Regional Hospital Staff Education Scholarship, which provides $2,500 to employees seeking to improve their skills and advance their education and career to benefit the patients of Pullman Regional Hospital. Cindy Snell was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to pursue a nursing degree.
Awarded funds may be used for tuition, books and school expenses.