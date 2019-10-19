A two-year position on the Juliaetta City Council went begging during last month’s candidate filing period, but the four-year positions proved popular.
Four candidates filed for the two available seats, including three incumbents and one political newcomer. The two who receive the most votes will take office; the two-year seat will be filled by appointment.
Incumbents in the race include three-term Councilor Vicki Witt, first-term Councilor Wendi Dodge and Eric McDowell, who was appointed to the council about three months ago. Lewiston Police Lt. Jeff Klone also threw his hat in the ring.
Witt, 70, grew up in Craigmont but moved to Juliaetta in 1976. She owned a beauty shop in Kendrick for more than 30 years, and now works part time for the Juliaetta Elementary School. She is seeking her fourth term in office.
“It’s been interesting,” Witt said of her council service. “I started out not knowing too much. I’d been involved in church organizations, but that’s completely different.”
Like many smaller communities in the region, water and sewer service are a major focus for the city government. Witt also assigned herself a new project, after a recent trip along U.S. Highway 2.
“I saw all the small towns had their initials on the hill, but our ‘J’ has gone away,” she said. “I want to bring it back. The seniors do it in Kendrick, but we don’t have a high school here. The firemen used to do it, but that’s gone away. I thought it was cool to see, so I’m going to look into it.”
Witt is also involved in efforts to get a walkway across Middle Potlatch Creek, so kids have a safer route to school.
“I care about Juliaetta a lot,” she said. “I want people to be proud of the town when they see it or drive through it.”
Dodge, 42, was asked to run for a council seat four years ago and found she liked being in a position to help community members.
“I have kids in the community and know a lot of people,” she said. “I’m able to help people and be an advocate for those who don’t have the time to get involved.”
Dodge moved to Juliaetta 16 years ago. She has an associate degree in business from the University of Phoenix and currently works at the Juliaetta Post Office. She has volunteered with the Juliaetta Parent Teacher Organization for six years, and also serves as treasurer and a basic EMT with the J-K Ambulance.
“I’ve been involved and know what’s going on, and I’m very approachable,” Dodge said. “People know if they have questions or concerns, they can come to me.”
Like Dodge, McDowell was asked to serve on the council after another longtime councilor moved out of the area. He found it interesting, and now hopes to secure a four-year term.
“All the people who are running are good people, so I don’t think voters will lose either way,” he said. “But I’m relatively new and may have new ideas.”
McDowell, 39, has a degree in molecular biology from the University of Idaho, with a doctorate in plant science from the University of Arizona. He’s taught science at Kendrick High School for about six years.
Maintaining Juliaetta’s aging infrastructure “is always an issue,” McDowell said, but much of what the council does is “pretty humdrum.”
“It should be pretty low-key,” he said. “There’s only so much money in the pot, and a lot of it is bound by state and federal law.”
As the only political newcomer in the mix, Klone has no problems with the way the council works now.
“From what I’ve seen, they’re doing a good job,” he said. “I’ve been going to the council meetings over the past year. I thought it would be an interesting experience, and I wanted to be involved in the community that way.”
Klone, 47, has a criminal justice degree from Metropolitan State University in Denver, with a master’s in public administration from Liberty University in Virginia. He spent 10 years with the Aurora Police Department in Aurora, Colo., before accepting a position with the Lewiston Police Department in 2006. He’s lived in Juliaetta since then.
“I’ve lived in big cities and small towns,” he said. “I love living in a small town and want to help keep things moving forward.”
That includes taking care of water and sewer infrastructure, as well as finding ways to pay for road repairs. If there isn’t enough money to take care of everything, Klone said, then it’s a matter of talking with people to learn their priorities.
He’d also like to work with the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, to see if there is a way to partner with them and perhaps get more law enforcement patrols in the area.
“Juliaetta is a safe community, and I want to make sure that continues,” Klone said.
