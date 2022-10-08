Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries after a three-vehicle collision that resulted from an improper pass at around 1:30 p.m. Friday on Washington State Route 26.
Kaitlyne R. Harris, 18, of Tacoma, and Shaniah Roberts, 18, of Lakewood, Wash., were traveling westbound in a 2016 Toyota Corolla on SR 26 at milepost 100, 4 miles west of Lacrosse, when Harris, the driver, attempted to pass an uninvolved westbound vehicle. The Corolla then struck two eastbound vehicles driven by Thomas L. Duman, 67, of Craigmont, and Joyce M. Kubitza, 90, of Blaine, Wash.
Kubitza was injured in the incident and was transported to Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics before being airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.