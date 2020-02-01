Editor’s note: A portion of this story was left out of Friday’s Daily News print edition because of a Daily News error. The story is reprinted today in its entirety.
Three separate education-related ballot measures are slated to appear on Pullman ballots Feb. 11, but their approval would represent no increase to local taxes, district officials say.
The largest of the ballot measures, a $15 million bond, would fund expansions at Lincoln Middle School, which is currently about 150 students over capacity.
“I’ve been in the school with my daughter, and my son is actually in high school now so I saw this the last three years and the school is just too crowded,” said Larry Clark, a parent and co-chairman of Citizens for Pullman Schools. “The classrooms are packed, the hallways — it’s almost impossible to get through between classes and that doesn’t make for a good learning environment.”
If approved by voters, LMS Principal Cameron Grow said the expansion project will add eight new classrooms to the existing facility’s southwest corner, as well as two fully equipped science rooms on the building’s northern flank. He said there are also plans to expand existing commons space where students take their lunch periods by about 25,000 square feet and to improve heating, ventilation and air conditioning at LMS and the district’s three older elementary schools.
Grow said the bond would be scheduled to be paid off over the course of 20 years, and would affect local taxes starting in January 2021 — just as another bond worth $15.4 million is set to retire.
“That was the previous bond that was done when Lincoln was renovated.” Grow said. “(The) tax rate doesn’t increase.”
The other two education items facing voters include an enrichment levy and a technology capital projects levy which would replace an expiring levy funding district operations.
“They were combined into a single levy four years ago when we ran our last levy — prior to that, they were two separate items,” said district Communications Coordinator Shannon Focht. “We’re just separating them again because of the way legislature changed levy financing, so that we can still get all the funds we need.”
Although the measures are now two separate items, Focht said together they are equal to the levy they will replace, meaning they do not represent an increase to the local tax rate.
For any of these items to pass, she said voter turnout must be equal to or greater than 40 percent of that seen in the last election — or 2,295 people — and 60 percent of those must cast “yes” ballots.
Were these measures to fail, Focht said the district would have to decide whether to run them again or to make deep cuts to programs and personnel to deal with the loss of anticipated funds.
Focht said this pair of levies comprises about 14 percent of the Pullman School District’s operating budget — helping them to meet their nursing and counseling needs among other things.
“It covers a lot of the additional staffing that we require in order to have smaller classroom sizes — any of the things that are beyond the absolute bare necessities are funded out of local levy,” Focht said. “Things like additional activities and athletics, art, music, drama, additional counselors and nurses — those are funded at a really minimal level by the state.”
Mail-in ballots were sent to Washington voters Jan. 24. Monday is the last day residents can register to vote online or by mail. In-person registration is available through election day. All ballots must be submitted by 8 p.m. on election day, Feb. 11.
Below is a list of education measures on Feb. 11 ballots in Whitman County, listed by city, measure name, amount and term:
Pullman — Lincoln Middle School Bond — $15 million — 20 years.
Pullman — replacement enrichment levy — $5.3 million — 4 years.
Pullman — replacement technology levy — $200,000 — 4 years.
Colfax — replacement programs and operations levy — $900,000 — 2 years.
Palouse — replacement programs and operations levy — $862,177 — 2 years.
Palouse — replacement capital levy for tech and facilities — $600,000 — 2 years.
Garfield — replacement programs and operations levy — $352,080 — 2 years.
Garfield — replacement capital levy for tech and facilities — $200,000 — 2 years.
Colton — replacement programs and operations levy — $398,947 — 1 year.
