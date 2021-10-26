Whitman County on Monday reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday.
There have been 15 deaths among Whitman County residents with COVID-19 this month and 74 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Whitman County also reported 10 new cases and two more hospitalizations since this past weekend. There have been 5,803 cases and 213 total hospitalizations in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 29 new Latah County cases since Friday. The latest cases include nine people younger than 18, six people between ages 18-29, three people in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, five in their 60s and one in their 70s.
There have been 4,189 confirmed cases, 288 probable cases and 33 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.