On Tuesday, two new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Latah County and one new death was reported in Whitman County.
That makes nine total COVID-19 deaths reported on the Palouse since Oct. 1.
The Latah County deaths reported on Tuesday include a male and female, both in their 70s.
The latest Latah County case data from Public Health-Idaho North Central District includes the past weekend and Monday.
There were 30 new confirmed cases in Latha County. The latest patients include two people between ages 5-12, one person between ages 13-17, four people between ages 18-29, five people in their 30s, five people in their 40s, three people in their 50s, four people in their 60s, four in their 70s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s.
There have been 4,040 total confirmed cases, 255 probable cases and 28 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Twenty-four new cases and three new hospitalizations were reported in Whitman County. There have been 5,669 cases, 65 deaths and 203 hospitalizations in Whitman County since the pandemic began.