Three more men charged in UI robbery

Three men who were allegedly involved in a robbery in August on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow recently made their initial appearances in Latah County Magistrate Court.
Christopher Couch, 24, of Lewiston; Tyreke Adler-Nowoj, 19, of Clarkston; and Immanuael Jackson, 19, of Clarkston, were each charged with felony principal to robbery for allegedly assisting Samuel Plummer, 18, of Moscow, in robbing a man of $60 in the early morning hours of Aug. 29 on the 500 block of University Avenue.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said three males approached him and one of them told him they had something to ask him or show him so they walked to a parking lot where the three men “formed a side-by-side line” in front of the victim.
The victim said the man in the middle, later identified as Plummer, removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed the pistol upward toward the victim’s head. Plummer demanded the victim give him his wallet, the victim said.
The victim gave Plummer the cash from his wallet and the three men ran from the area to a vehicle and sped away, the affidavit said.
Couch said the gun Plummer used and the vehicle used in the robbery were his, but he contended he was in the car during the robbery, according to the affidavit.
Adler-Nowoj said in the affidavit that he, Plummer and Jackson were involved in the robbery and Couch was the driver.
Couch and Adler-Nowoj made their initial court appearances Monday. They are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 1 p.m. Nov. 12.
Jackson made his first court appearance Thursday and is set for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Nov. 5.
Principal to robbery is punishable in Idaho by a minimum of five years and maximum of life in prison.
Plummer pleaded guilty to felony robbery and was sentenced pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement to 15 years in prison, including five years fixed, Oct. 14 in Latah County District Court.
Judge John Judge retained jurisdiction for one year. If Plummer successfully completes the rider program, which is an intensive programming and education program in an Idaho Department of Correction facility, Plummer will then enter a one-year inpatient program. If successful in that program, he will be placed on probation for 15 years.
Plummer is the only one in Latah County Jail, according to the jail roster Monday afternoon.