Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Tuesday in Latah County.
The latest cases include a person in their 40s, one person in their 50s and one in their 60s.
There have been 4,393 confirmed cases, 317 probable cases and 40 deaths in Latah County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Whitman County Public Health did not update its daily COVID-19 case numbers by Tuesday afternoon. The Washington Department of Health data shows no new COVID-19 deaths in Whitman County and three more hospitalizations.
There have been 82 deaths and 228 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began.