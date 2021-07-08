Whitman County Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing its total to 4,416 since the start of the pandemic.
Deaths caused by the virus remained unchanged at 50 and 129 people have been hospitalized — up one from Tuesday.
With 36 cases per 100,000 residents between June 20 and July 3, Whitman County has fallen within the Washington Department of Health’s “low activity” threshold.
Latah County reported no new cases Wednesday, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s website. The case total in the county remains at 3,212, with 12 deaths related to the virus.