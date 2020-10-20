Three new cases of COVID-19 reported at Moscow High School

The Moscow School District announced Monday three more cases of COVID-19 have been detected at the high school.
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said the district, in coordination with local health authorities, has nearly completed tracing and contacting those who may have been exposed to an infected individual for the first two cases and an investigation is underway for the third.
Bailey said he believes the affected groups for all three new cases to be small and credits the lack of in-class transmission to safety protocols put in place at the start of the year. He said parents, students and staff have been cooperative and accommodating in regard to safety measures and to isolating if they have tested positive for the disease or come into contact with someone who has.
“I think the biggest thing to highlight here that I feel really good about is A: the mask wearing has really reduced the number of kids that are at risk when there is a case,” Bailey said. “And that they are not getting it at school once the positive case is in there, so the mask wearing has been really helpful.”
The district has had six total cases, according to Bailey, including another case at the high school and one reported at Lena Whitmore Elementary last week. He said a sixth case was detected and contained before the school year officially began.
Also on Monday, the University of Idaho announced it completed testing all Moscow-based students a second time and infection rates remain low, below 3 percent.
In a memo sent to students, faculty and staff, UI President Scott Green said the school’s two-week retest captured 5,256 students and yielded a positivity rate of 2.2 percent. Combined with its rate from tests conducted before the second round of tests, including cases discovered the first time it tested the entire student body at the start of the year, the overall infection rate at the UI is 2.5 percent.
The second round of tests came after a rise in cases among the UI’s on-campus Greek organizations that resulted in eight chapters being placed in quarantine.
The Monday memo said 11 students are currently in isolation and one Greek organization remains in quarantine.
Green said in the memo “What we’re doing is working,” and said continued adherence to health and safety protocols will be critical in maintaining a low positivity rate for the remaining five weeks until Thanksgiving Break. The UI decided last summer that fall classes will be conducted online after the break.
Latah County reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 discovered over the weekend, which brings the county’s total to 823.
New cases include two people younger than 18, eight men and two women between the ages of 18 and 29, one woman in her 40s, three women in their 50s, two men in their sixties and one woman in her 70s.
According to Idaho Public Health, just under 74 percent of all cases in the county have been found in people ages 18 to 29. Of the county’s 823 cases, 382 have recovered. Public health officials have not reported any deaths related to COVID-19 in Latah County.
In Washington, Whitman County Public Health reported 68 new cases over the weekend, pushing its total to 1,682.
According to a press release, new cases include 13 people under 20 years old, 12 men and 10 women between the ages of 20 and 39, eight women and five men between 40 and 59, six women and five men between 60 and 79 and five women and four men over 80.
One person is currently hospitalized, the release said, and all others are stable and self-isolating.
Four people have died from COVID-19 in Whitman County since the pandemic began, all of which were reported in October.