Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Latah County, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
There have been 3,032 cases in the county since the pandemic started, including 2,874 confirmed and 158 probable. Of the 3,032 cases, 2,881 recovered, 141 are open and 10 have died.
The three new cases include a girl younger than 5 years old and two women in the 18-29 age range.
The University of Idaho reported on Monday a 3.59 percent positivity rate — 17 positives out of 474 test results — from April 10 to Friday, according to the UI COVID-19 webpage. This was a slight increase from 3.15 percent — 21 of 667 test results — from April 3-9.
Both weeks’ results included random surveillance testing of asymptomatic students and employees and testing of symptomatic and close contacts of positives, the website said. The general re-test is complete so the number of tests will be smaller for the remainder of the semester.
Whitman County Public Health did not update its COVID-19 statistics as of late Tuesday afternoon. As of Monday, there were 4,101 total cases, 47 deaths and 100 hospitalizations since the pandemic started.