Three COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Latah County and Whitman County Public Health did not update its case count Thursday.
The new cases in Latah County — a man in the 18-29 age range, a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s — pushed the total cases to 3,088 (2,926 confirmed and 162 probable) since the pandemic started, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District. Of the 3,088, 2,917 have recovered, 161 are open and 10 have died.
Whitman County’s last update on Tuesday indicated 4,178 total cases, 47 deaths and 102 hospitalizations since the pandemic started.