Idaho Public Health – North Central District reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county region Friday, including three in Latah County.
This latest count pushes Latah County’s total to 3,221. New cases include a woman in her 30s and two men in their 70s.
According to the health agency’s website, 3,195 people in Latah County have recovered from the virus and 12 have died since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health did not update its COVID-19 case-count Friday. On Thursday, the county reported two new cases bringing its total to 4,439. Deaths and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic remained unchanged at 50 and 129, respectively.