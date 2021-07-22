Three new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Whitman County Wednesday, according to Whitman County Public Health.
The new cases pushed the total since the pandemic started to 4,446. Deaths and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic remained unchanged at 50 and 129, respectively.
No new cases were reported Wednesday in Latah County, according to Public Health-Idaho North Central District. The total remained at 3,230 total cases, including 3,063 confirmed and 167 probable cases. Of the 3,230, 3,197 people have recovered, 21 are open and 12 people have died.